It was Monday when the actress sent out some festive “Saturday vibes.”

A few days after Courtney Hope turned 32 on August 15, she dropped a series of photos and videos from the celebration she attended with fiancé Chad Duell and their nearest and dearest. “My man and my friends are the best,” she cheered. “Thanks for the perfect night!”

And it certainly did look, well, swinging. In one clip, the Young & Restless leading lady, who plays Sally (as you well know), is seen literally swinging, and with far greater grace than we ever have. When her beau, the General Hospital star who plays Michael, tried to do the same, only hands free…

Well, it’s best to watch the snippet. Suffice it to say, it wasn’t exactly the same portrait of elegance. Still, he called the evening “good times.”

In a separate post, the former Bold & Beautiful actress went deep, telling her followers what life is all about. Which is what in her estimation? “Transformation. Evolving into the current moment to set a path toward how you wish your future to become,” she wrote. “More positive self-talk and manifestation of joyful/loving/creative things that surround me is a habit I’ve been working on more and more lately! We think, speak and act our futures into existence.”

In that case, we're going to go think, speak and act a coffee refill into existence.