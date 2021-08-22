As Young & Restless Fans Grapple With the End of ‘Skyle,’ Michael Mealor Sends a Message That’s *Sure* to Put a Smile On Your Face
The Young and the Restless’ Summer and Kyle may have gotten their happy ending, but fans of the supercouple are nonetheless more than a little dissatisfied. For starters, that happy ending is taking place off screen. On top of that, the whole breakup and reunion was rushed and nonsensical. (“Communicate!” we hollered in unison. “Like real people in love would!”)
But on August 21, Michael Mealor, who in 2018 became the fourth actor to play Kyle as an adult, shared a post that was guaranteed to lift fans’ spirits. The image: himself, shirtless, as anyone with that bod would be, chilling with his dog Mishka, aka Big Guy, aka Little Bear. The message: “Don’t forget to smile.”
Mealor could have been telling his four-legged friend that, of course. But it could just as easily be a shoutout to his and leading lady Hunter King’s crestfallen fans. You’ll recall that in announcing that he was leaving the soap after three and a half years, he thanks his admirers, saying that “I wouldn’t have been here this long without the love and support y’all have shown me throughout every inch of this ride!
“From appearing on national TV in my ‘birthday suit’ to digging up graves for DNA fragments, every engagement and every heartbreak, whether you were [in favor of Kyle and Lola or Kyle and Summer], y’all were along for the roller coaster.”
