As Young & Restless Fans Grapple With the End of ‘Skyle,’ Michael Mealor Sends a Message That’s *Sure* to Put a Smile On Your Face

“From appearing on national TV in my ‘birthday suit’ to digging up graves for DNA fragments, every engagement and every heartbreak, whether you were [in favor of Kyle and Lola or Kyle and Summer], y’all were along for the roller coaster.”

Mealor could have been telling his four-legged friend that, of course. But it could just as easily be a shoutout to his and leading lady Hunter King’s crestfallen fans. You’ll recall that in announcing that he was leaving the soap after three and a half years, he thanks his admirers, saying that “I wouldn’t have been here this long without the love and support y’all have shown me throughout every inch of this ride!

But on August 21, Michael Mealor, who in 2018 became the fourth actor to play Kyle as an adult, shared a post that was guaranteed to lift fans’ spirits. The image: himself, shirtless, as anyone with that bod would be, chilling with his dog Mishka, aka Big Guy, aka Little Bear. The message: “Don’t forget to smile.”

The Young and the Restless’ Summer and Kyle may have gotten their happy ending, but fans of the supercouple are nonetheless more than a little dissatisfied. For starters, that happy ending is taking place off screen. On top of that, the whole breakup and reunion was rushed and nonsensical. (“Communicate!” we hollered in unison. “Like real people in love would!”)

1 / 27 <p>First, rumors spread that Kyle’s portrayer was leaving. Then, <em>Soap Opera Digest</em> reported that contract negotiations between the actor and the show had stalled. Finally, in early July, Jason Thompson sighed right along with a Twitter follower who lamented that there wouldn’t be any more Kyle/Billy scenes. “Michael is a gem,” <a href="https://twitter.com/MyJasonThompson/status/1413549005489917954" target="_blank">the Emmy winner tweeted</a>. “We will miss him.”</p>

2 / 27 <p>At the same time as <em>Digest</em> reported that Mealor was out, it also reported that his leading lady was rowing away in the same boat. At least she already had her next project to focus on: She’d landed the lead in an ABC comedy pilot called <em>Prospect</em>, in which she was to play a 19th-century schoolteacher who moves to the frontier, only to discover that her new students aren’t kids, they’re full-grown ranch hands!</p>

3 / 27 <p>Tara should have been a supervixen for the ages, an old-school Jill or a spare Phyllis. Instead, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/606548/young-restless-tara-locke-what-went-wrong/" target="_blank">she was written in such a way</a> that when she was booted off the canvas in August 2021, no one complained. No one cheered. No one cared.</p>

4 / 27 <p>You could’ve knocked us over with a feather when in late March of 2021, our sister site <a href="https://deadline.com/2021/03/the-young-and-the-restless-reylynn-caster-cast-of-cbs-daytime-drama-1234723804/" target="_blank">Deadline</a> revealed that Alyvia Alyn Lind, who’d played Faith since 2013, had been recast with <em>American Housewife</em> vet Reylynn Caster. But in retrospect, maybe we should’ve seen it coming, since Lind had just landed a lead in a Syfy series based on the killer-doll Chucky movies.</p>

5 / 27 <p>It felt as if the actor had scarcely returned as Chance following his stint on the bench when he announced via Instagram on January 31, 2021, that his final episode would be airing the following day. Wait, <em>what</em>? “I’d love to say that this was my choice, that I’ve booked the next big project and [am] leaving of my own accord,” he wrote, “but that wouldn’t be the truth.”</p>

6 / 27 <p>“That’s all, folks,” tweeted the actor on November 2, 2020. He wouldn’t be finished airing as newfound Abbott Theo for a while yet, but he was done taping at the CBS show. “I’ve always been an optimist,” he told bummed fans, encouraging them to see that “today isn’t an end but a new beginning.” (It certainly would’ve been <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/583339/young-restless-theo-tyler-johnson-cross-over-bold-beautiful/" target="_blank">if the network had heeded <em>our</em> advice</a>.)</p>

7 / 27 <p>In the fall of 2020, the health crisis that’s upended the world rocked that of Chance’s portrayer, forcing him to sit out a few episodes — including, unfortunately, his character’s wedding to Abby. At least the show found a fantastic temp to fill in: Justin Gaston (ex-Ben, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>), the real-life husband of Boaz’s on-screen fiancée, Melissa Ordway.</p>

8 / 27 <p>When the Abbott family’s matriarch Dina succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease in October of 2020, it wasn’t just the end of a long run for her portrayer, a soap vet who’s also appeared on <em>General Hospital</em> (as Gloria) and <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> (as the Logan girls’ mom, Beth). It was the end of an era on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, one that will forever shine brightly in our minds.</p>

9 / 27 <p>We wouldn’t have minded if this hottie had stuck around, but like Tanner’s marriage to Tessa, it simply wasn’t meant to be. So we had to make do with a short run by the <em>One Life to Live</em> alum (who’d played Garrett) and content ourselves with the notion that maybe someday he’ll return. It’s been a while, after all, since <em>Young & Restless</em> had on hand a rock-’n’-roller a la Danny.</p>

10 / 27 <p>After 13 years as Cane, the fan favorite announced “with a heavy heart” in the fall of 2019 that he had been let go. Despite being “shocked and gutted,” he added that he would be “forever grateful” for his time on the show. “It seems that without Neil and Lily, there just is no Cane.” Hmm… but now, since his former wife is back in Genoa City… perhaps there could be Cane again?</p>

11 / 27 <p>We’d say that he was fun while he lasted, but that just seems wrong, considering that the <em>General Hospital</em> alum (as Carlos) recurred briefly in the fall of 2019 as Simon Black, a nefarious villain who created a hostage situation at the Grand Phoenix. “Bravo,” he tweeted on his way out, “to Sally McDonald for directing an action movie in one day!”</p>

12 / 27 <p>Three years after he last appeared as Cane’s father, Colin, the soap legend (who’s now back at <em>General Hospital</em> playing Robert) returned to <em>The Young and the Restless</em> in November 2019 for what would be his final couple of episodes. Or at least as “final” as anything ever really is in daytime television, where even death is more of a journey than a destination.</p>

13 / 27 <p>The Emmy winner’s back in the thick of things on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> now — thank goodness! — but she crushed fans in the fall of 2019 when she revealed that she was dropping to recurring status as Lily, the legacy character she’d first played nearly 20 years earlier. Viewers were so upset, in fact, that she had to clarify to <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/51314/interview-christel-khalil-reveals-her-decision-to-go-recurring-at-yr/" target="_blank"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> that “no, I was not pushed out.” Rather, the network had made a real effort “to try and get me to sign another contract.”</p>

14 / 27 <p>Jaws dropped in the summer of 2019 when it was revealed that Michelle Stafford was leaving her <em>General Hospital</em> role of Nina to reclaim her <em>Young & Restless</em> role of Phyllis from her fellow Emmy winner. Looking on the bright side, Tognoni, who’d been with the CBS soap for five years, reflected not on her loss but on the camaraderie that had “made it easy to give <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/comings-and-goings/538085/gina-tognoni-exits-young-and-the-restless-as-phyllis-summers/" target="_blank">110 percent every day</a>.”</p>

15 / 27 <p>The writing was on the wall for Ana — or, rather, it was in a tweet — when in July 2019, her portrayer responded to an official <em>Young & Restless</em> post captioned, “It’s not a goodbye… it’s a ‘See you later’” with three simple but telling words: <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/comings-and-goings/546334/loren-lott-exit-young-and-restless-ana-hamilton/" target="_blank">“A whole mood.”</a></p>

16 / 27 <p>After putting in an appearance at Neil’s memorial service in April 2019, Cane and Lily’s twins, Charlie and Mattie, were sent away to school off screen. Presumably, they are being SORAS’d even as you read this and will one day return to Genoa City ready to be made executives at Chance Comm or Hamilton Winters.</p>

17 / 27 <p>As quickly as the Rosaleses arrived in Genoa City, they began to leave. A half a year into her run as Rey’s troublemaking wife Mia, Gonzalez announced that she’d already wrapped up at the show. And having been the victim of online body-shaming during her short run, she told <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/580848/young-restless-noemi-gonzalez-reveals-online-bullying/" target="_blank"><em>Entertainment Tonight</em></a> that the only way she’d ever come back was “if I time-traveled to the ’80s when there was no social media.”</p>

18 / 27 <p>After a year as Arturo, the veteran of the megapopular telenovela <em>¿Dónde Está Elisa?</em> exited stage left from Genoa City. But unlike us — we wished the hottie’s May/December affair with Nikki had gone on longer — Canela had no regrets. “I feel blessed,” he tweeted in March 2019, “to have been a part of something so special.” In late 2019, it was announced that Canela would be bringing Arturo <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/comings-and-goings/586169/jason-canela-returns-young-restless-arturo-rosales-confirmed/">back to town for several episodes</a>. </p>

19 / 27 <p>The doctor is out. In March 2019, <em>The Young and the Restless</em> prescribed itself a new Nate, replacing Brooks with Sean Dominic. Don’t think anyone can say that <em>that</em> switcheroo hasn’t worked out well for the show!</p>

20 / 27 <p>In the spring of 2019, the actress revealed on social media that alter ego Kerry would be taking “an indefinite hiatus” — one that has since proven to be permanent. Nevertheless, Hunter sang the praises of the story arc that took her off the canvas “even if I’m sad to leave… This journey has been indescribable.”</p>

21 / 27 <p>She’s back now, of course, playing Hilary’s surprise twin sister, Amanda. But in June of 2018, “Hevon” fans were bereft to learn that the actress was leaving her uberpopular original role. As her manager explained to <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/51037/interview-mishael-morgans-yr-departure-explained-by-manager/" target="_blank"><em>TV Source</em></a> at the time, “they were not prepared to give her a raise… We felt that we were put in the position that we had no choice but to explore other options.”</p>

22 / 27 <p>Though the Emmy winner still appears as Paul now and then — infrequently at best and certainly <em>too</em> infrequently for our taste — there are Crimson Lights coffee mugs that get more screen time than he does. And it’s not just fans that are disgruntled. “It’s a mystery to me,” <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/575665/young-restless-eric-braeden-defends-doug-davidson-contract/" target="_blank">tweeted Eric Braeden (Victor)</a> in August 2020, “why Dougie isn’t far more present on a show he helped create!”</p>

23 / 27 <p>When Ashley’s portrayer left the role she’d played off and on since 1982, the show decided not to recast (as it had twice before). Instead, it took her up on her offer to come back for short stints — and <em>often</em>, as a matter of fact. Which suits the actress. “It’s always great to see my <em>Young & Restless</em> family,” she told <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/content/exclusive-eileen-davidsons-ashley-back-for-a-yr-visit/" target="_blank"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> in 2019.</p>

24 / 27 <p>Ravi wasn’t so much written off <em>The Young and the Restless</em> as… discarded. “Since the new writer took over, I have not been asked back,” <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpCs3PZFg5V/" target="_blank">he told his admirers</a> in October 2018. “While I have been fortunate enough to not be killed off… the future is uncertain.” Alas, at this point, it’s probably safe to say that his fate in Genoa City is well and truly sealed.</p>

25 / 27 <p>Announcing her departure from <em>The Young and the Restless</em> after six years in January 2018, Chelsea’s portrayer assured fans that “<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/comings-and-goings/1921/young-and-the-restless-melissa-claire-egan-confirms-exit-from-soap/" target="_blank">this isn’t goodbye</a>. Truly.” And by God, she meant it — only a year later, she made tracks back to Genoa City, where her character has continued to prove that, as trouble magnets go, she’s virtually unrivaled.</p>

26 / 27 <p>After Lauren’s son, Scott, moved from Genoa City to London in 2018, viewers expected him to return. They’d have a <em>long</em> wait, though. Years later, and we still haven’t seen hide nor hair again of the character that Hall inherited from Blair Redford (<em>The Gifted</em>).</p>