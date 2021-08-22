Howard Wise/JPI

What does Mariah’s kidnapper really want?

It took a while for her loved ones to realize that something not-quite-right was going on, but this week, tensions are running high among the loved ones of The Young and the Restless‘ Mariah. Unfortunately, it’s beginning to look as if they’re waking up to the danger of the situation too late as every day brings the mom-to-be closer to being… well, a mom!

“The longer that this goes on, the more scared I get,” admits a freaked-out Abby in the latest video preview, which you can see in its entirety below. And although Rey is on the case, there seem to be few clues as to where Mariah went when she simply vanished.

Suspicious eyes — especially Devon’s and those of many viewers — are looking in Stitch’s direction. After all, the guy just happened to pop back into ex-wife Abby’s life at exactly the moment when she needed someone to lean on. But would he really kidnap Mariah, and if so… why? Surely it couldn’t be simply so that he could play the hero and, by doing so, worm his way back into Abby’s heart?

Meanwhile, Devon has called in the calvary (in the form of a private detective) and sent out a message to Chance, which could mean that Abby’s long-absent husband could show up any day now. Viewers will recall that Chance was called out of town on a mysterious mission back in February after portrayer Donny Boaz suddenly and unexpected announced his departure.

As for Mariah’s lady love Tessa, she’s been pushed to the breaking point by the unfolding circumstances. “Whoever’s holding her captive?” the brunette beauty declares in the promo, “I will never forgive them, and I hope that they get what’s coming to them!”

Now that Victor’s gotten involved, that seems very likely. After all, he’s not about to let the person who put one of his grandchildren in danger simply walk away once this is over! For more on what’s about to unfold, check out this week’s spoilers. Then, after sharing your theories as to who might be holding Mariah hostage, check out our suggestions below as to who could step into the role of Chance when the character inevitably returns!