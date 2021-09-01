Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

File these two under #RelationshipGoals.

What Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were to the movies, Courtney Hope and Chad Duell are to daytime television.

Minus the divorces, obviously.

The Young & Restless and General Hospital leads (who play Sally and Michael, respectively) are soap royalty, a real-life power couple whose relationship has fascinated fans as much as any love story playing out on screen. They are the answer to the question “What would it be like to be in a relationship with one of my favorite stars?” and the setup for another question: “What would it be like to be in a relationship with one of my favorite stars… if I, too, was a star?”

The response to both queries: pretty damn sweet, as far as we can tell. As Hope told People shortly after she and Duell got engaged over Valentine’s Day 2021, “I am so excited for so much about our future. Just getting to create memories forever, our future children and family, the places we’ll travel and all the laughs we’ll have makes me so thrilled to think about.

“I enjoy every day with him,” she added, “so each present moment is beyond fulfilling.”

For his part, Duell couldn’t believe his good fortune. He was still trying to wrap his brain around the fact that he’d have “my best friend to grow old with.”

Aww. And that’s just the tip of the warm and fuzzy iceberg when it comes to the soap sweethearts. As they march ever closer to their wedding day, occasionally delivering hilarious diversions along the way via Instagram (see their pre-bachelorette party Office lip-synch in all its glory above — legit one of our Favorite Things Ever), celebrate their romance with the below photo gallery that traces their steps from first meeting to lasting love.