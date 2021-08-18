Prepare to Have Your Heart Melted: Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Shares a Video of a Father/Daughter Duet That’s ‘Too Sweet Not to Be On My Timeline Forever’
John Paschal/JPI
A loving moment to remember between two very special people in her life.
The level of heartwarming videos posted this week on Instagram has reached an all-time high. The Young and the Restless’ Melissa Ordway (Abby) shared the most adorable duet featuring her husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and their daughter Olivia. With her hubby on guitar and both sharing vocals, the father/daughter duo performed “I Can Only Imagine” by American contemporary Christian band MercyMe.
The CBS soap actress explained that she just had to post the video “because this is too sweet for it to not be on my timeline forever.”
More: Melissa Ordway gives preview of family life
Olivia starred in another one of Ordway’s videos, this time with her mom. The two made beaded necklaces and mask chains, plus Olivia took some time out to jump in the pool while they were “getting back to school ready!”
More: Melissa Ordway introduces new pet
And while we’re on the subject of adorable videos, just yesterday, General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) gave us a glimpse into another super sweet duet with his son Joshua on the guitar as they sang a popular Elvis Presley ballad.
Keep these cute captured moments coming — we can’t get enough of them!
View more families making memories in our photo gallery below featuring soap stars and their real-life children out and about at soapy events and private gatherings.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.