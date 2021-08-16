Denis Guignebourg/JPI (3)

“Good times,” he captioned the mini-album full of memories.

As Courtney Hope’s August 15 birthday approached, she made waves, so to speak, with an Instagram post in which she said that she was “enjoying the last few days of [being] 31.

“It’s been one hell of a year,” she added, “and I am beyond grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C͎O͎U͎R͎T͎N͎E͎Y͎ H͎O͎P͎E͎🌻 (@thecourtneyhope)

A hell of a year, indeed. Not only has the alumna of The Bold and the Beautiful been front and center since her crossover to The Young and Restless as Sally, she got engaged to General Hospital star Chad Duell (Michael). “Forever with this man,” she said at the time, “is a dream come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C͎O͎U͎R͎T͎N͎E͎Y͎ H͎O͎P͎E͎🌻 (@thecourtneyhope)

Speaking of Duell, to celebrate his future missus on her birthday, he posted a series of photos from his and Hope’s relationship and sent a sweet message. “Another year of lovin’ you,” he wrote. “Good times.”

In response, Hope thanked her boo and said that she couldn’t “wait for all the memories to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly)

As the on-screen pot-stirrer leaps with gusto into her 32nd year, take a look, why don't you, at the below photo gallery, a collection of images of other daytimers who don't just own their age, they celebrate it.