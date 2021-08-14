Arroyo-OConnor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA.

Welcome to a whole new type of fan event.

Would you like to hang out with cast members from The Young and the Restless this weekend — for free? That’s exactly the opportunity Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane) and Bryton James (Devon) are offering with their augmented reality app, Dysko, where fans can interact with the stars from the CBS show from the comfort of their own home. The first-of-its-kind event will be happening on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

The two actors are on the cutting edge of technology and hope to bring unique experiences to daytime audiences. “Daniel and I have spent the last couple of years developing a revolutionary lifestyle app, Dysko,” James explained to Soaps.com. “Dysko is the first app that lets you display yourself in augmented reality and just by looking through your phone’s camera, you will be able to see live interactive profiles of other users nearby you or anywhere in the world no matter where you are.” What makes this exciting is that it brings people together through shared interests (it doesn’t just have to be for Young & Restless fans) because hashtags and the algorithm can also unite users through the app.

Both James and Goddard are excited about Sunday’s event because “fans and cast members are going to drop into Genoa City” and gather together through the app in what will be “a moment in history.” And of course, they won’t be the only ones representing Young & Restless as Hunter King (Summer), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Christel Khalil (Lily), Christian Le Blanc (Michael), Kate Linder (Esther) Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) and more are expected to join the fun.

Goddard can’t wait for everyone to see what Dysko is truly capable of because it can take friendships to a game-changing level. “I realized, from a social perspective, the way the world is changing, this can bring people together,” he shared. “I realized that we did that with Y&R and that, to me, is something important I want to be able to continue to do.”

To participate in the event, download the Dysko app and sign up for a free account.

To find out whether Goddard and James have any other tricks up their sleeves (maybe a new scripted show?) besides the new app, watch the full interview above. Then check out the gallery below in which we look at some of the best real-life bromances to bloom between soap stars.