CBS screenshot

Sally is put on notice by another member of Genoa City.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 16 – 20, Rey begins looking into where Mariah could be. Read on for more details.

After learning Summer and Kyle were staying in Milan, Phyllis was crushed at the thought of her daughter being halfway around the world. Perhaps that’s why Nick surprises her with what he’s calling “Phyllis Appreciation Day.”

Sally found a new friend in Chloe, who offered her a job writing a fashion column for the new website she was launching for Newman Media. Perhaps that’s what brings Nikki into the redhead’s orbit with a warning.

Gloria is back and proposing toasts. To what? She’s proclaiming it’s her last day working as Lauren’s assistant. Could she be hoping to take over Sally’s now vacant job as the head of the Jabot Collective? Or does she have another scheme up her sleeve?

Finally, after learning Mariah’s phone had a tracking blocker and a scrambler on it, Sharon was convinced that someone was holding Mariah hostage. Now Rey is on the case and pays a visit to his least favorite person, Adam. What could Adam have to do with the missing Mariah?

Video: Team_Shey/Twitter