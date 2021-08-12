Howard Wise/JPI

Saying goodbye to someone you love is heartbreaking.

Soaps.com wants to take a moment to send our deepest condolences to The Young and the Restless’ Jess Walton (Jill) on the loss of her husband John. The CBS soap vet shared a family photo along with the devastating news on Twitter, “My sweet husband of 40 years passed away this week.”

My sweet husband of 40 years passed away this week. For more details please read my Instagram or Facebook post.https://t.co/gnKLRpA97O pic.twitter.com/WN8J744S00 — Jess Walton (@JessWaltonYR) August 12, 2021

She went on to explain on Instagram, that John had been diagnosed three months ago with terminal liver cancer. Since then, Walton, their daughter Allison, who John walked the aisle in May, her husband Wade and their son Cole, had been taking caring of him at home. “This has been far and away the most painful period of my life, and our children’s. At the same time it has been richly rewarding.”

The actress recalled how her husband had spent “his entire life helping others and most especially taking care of us, his family.” They felt honored to be able to devote themselves to him — to “give him love and care and comfort from the people he loves the most.”

Walton also shared a gift that John left them with… The Grief Recovery Method, the company that he founded in the mid-1980s. “That gift will guide all of us through the daily heartbreak of living without him,” she expressed.

We will keep the actress, John’s family and friends in our thoughts.

We will keep the actress, John's family and friends in our thoughts.