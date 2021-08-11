John Paschal/JPI

The CBS soap actress says goodbye — for now — and prepares for her baby’s arrival.

Earlier in July, Soaps.com reported that The Young and the Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) was getting ready to head out on maternity leave, as she and husband Matt Katrosar prepare for the birth of their first child, a boy. The family of two will soon become three at the end of August and the daytime star has officially left the CBS Studios.

Egan tweeted out a photo today and revealed, “Last work selfie for a while!”

Last work selfie for a while!!!😬 pic.twitter.com/9OKM3JtBSa — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) August 11, 2021

While Chelsea’s been away tending to her mother Anita, and checking back in Genoa City via video calls, the actress and her husband captured a few special moments in various poses on the beach and gave thanks to photographer Lara Everly “for documenting this special time in our lives, with this beautiful miracle we worked so hard for.”



A few weeks ago, some of her Young & Restless castmates threw their pal a work baby shower. She expressed her deep love for Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Joshua Morrow (Nick) and was “beyond grateful” but “spoiled and I know it!” She closed out the post by thanking her “amazingly supportive fans.”

We are so excited for the mom-to-be! While we await the birth of Egan’s son, take a look through our gallery below featuring photos of soap stars and their real-life moms.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.