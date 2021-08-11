See The Young and the Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Looking Every Inch the Perfect 10 While Dressed to the Nines: ‘Hot!’ Exclaims TV Wife Tracey E. Bregman
Howard Wise/JPI
We used to think that he could take a bad picture if only he applied himself. Now… mm… we’re not so sure that’s a possibility.
You’ve read our articles on Christian Jules LeBlanc, right? Of course you have. He’s The Young and the Restless’ Michael, an Emmy-winning soap god, a born funnyman, a total hubba-hubba and one of the nicest guys around. But even you must have thought, “Well, surely, he doesn’t always look good. No one can… can they?”
As far as we can tell, yes. Yes, someone can always look good, and that someone is LeBlanc. Take his latest Instagram post, for instance. There he is, the daytime MVP, looking for all the world like he’s about to accept the Oscar for Handsomest Fella Ever to Wear a Tuxedo and captioning the dapper pic like he’s also a contender for Sharpest Wit.
View this post on Instagram
“When your sommelier knows something you don’t,” he wrote to describe his vaguely Cheshire-Catty smile, then added for good measure, “Hair by god” — and Heidi Stanton.
More: Christian Jules LeBlanc comes out as gay on vlog
In response, the Internet does what it tends to do when LeBlanc shares photos: It reacted. Strongly. “Hot!” declared on-screen wife Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) with enough exclamation points to make sure you know she means it.
“Looking goooood!” cheered Tamara Braun (Ava, Days of Our Lives) with enough O’s to suggest that her first response might have been “Oooo!”
For their part, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Jessica Collins (Avery) both reacted with fire emojis. And why not? Could words have said it any better? (Rhetorical question.)
