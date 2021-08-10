The Young and the Restless’ Mishael Morgan Shares Beautiful Family Photos From Her Kids’ Joint Birthday Party
“Double the work,” she smiled, “but double” the fun, too.
“I can’t believe he’s 6,” Mishael Morgan marveled of her and husband Navid Ali’s son Niam on August 9. “Happy birthday to the little man who brings so much joy and laughter into my life.
“His smile is infectious, his soul is so bright, and his heart makes mine explode,” the Young & Restless leading lady continued. “It is a privilege just to know you, Niam, and the greatest honor to call you my son.”
To mark the occasion, Amanda’s portrayer threw “a joint party for these cuties” — both Niam and his little sister, Naliyah, who’ll turn 3 this fall — and shared to Instagram a series of photos that are as gorgeous as they are heartwarming.
Not for nothin’, but now we need to have donuts at our next birthday party, too!
As if the youngsters’ sweet expressions weren’t dazzling enough — and they are — check out that cake… by none other than Morgan herself.
Once you're done feasting your eyes — and perhaps your face, too, if you're lucky enough to have a handy donut! — check out the below photo gallery of other soap stars and their real-life children.