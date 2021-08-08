CBS screenshot

How will Nikki and Victor react to Victoria’s big news?

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 9 – 13, Victoria stuns her parents with her latest news. Read on for the scoop!

Last week, while in New York Ashland surprised Victoria with a proposal. She accepted, and he also invited her to see some specialists with new treatments that could prolong his life. This would give them more time together, and Ashland is determined to make the most of the time he has left.

Back home, Adam was still stewing about Victoria and Ashland merging their companies, but Victor warned him that going after his sister and Newman Enterprises was off limits! Instead, he told Adam to focus on Chance Communications and Billy Boy Abbott.

Victoria and Ashland return home to Genoa City this week, and in a sneak peek of what is to come, reveal their latest, err, merger to her parents. Nikki is taken aback by the reveal and notes how fast they are moving, while Victoria asks her father what he thinks. If she’s hoping for Victor’s blessing, will she get it? Or will the moustache have another take on their engagement news?

