As Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Introduces the Adorable New Addition to Her Family, She Concedes That OK, ‘Now My House Is a Legit Circus’
What has four legs, a wet nose, is too cute for words and just moved in with the Emmy winner and her kids?
However you spent your weekend, it would appear that Michelle Stafford’s was better. On August 1, the Young & Restless leading lady shared to Instagram a photo of her children, Natalia and Jameson, with a preposterously precious puppy.
“OK, it’s confirmed,” she admitted in the caption. “Now my house is a legit circus.”
Ah, but one full of love and the pitter patter of little paws! When Rena Sofer (Quinn, The Bold and the Beautiful) responded to the post with a delighted “Yay!” Stafford pointed out to the recent furbaby foster mom that her new addition was a rescue.
Young & Restless castmate Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) suggested that “because he’s from Nashville, I think you should name him Nash.” But when her on-screen hubby, Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael), paid a FaceTime visit to the drowsy pooch, he indicated that the dog already has a name: Rufus. And a fine name it is, too.
