Young & Restless’ Mishael Morgan Returns Home to Canada Amid Sad Farewell
Howard Wise/JPI
Genoa City powerhouse paid tribute to a woman whose “wisdom and love has always been in her heart.”
Mishael Morgan arrived in her home country of Canada last week to some new protocols thanks to the pandemic, but was still glad to be there. The Young & Restless beauty shared a snap from Toronto’s Pearson airport and reflected, “It’s a new world, but it nice to be home finally!”
Morgan’s next post shed light on a reason for her trip, albeit a sad one. She was saying a final farewell to a woman whose “power, wisdom and love has always been in my heart no matter how far I flew.” That woman was her grandmother, Maria ‘Shooney’ Forgenie.
She began her moving tribute by explaining, “Today we lay down the Strongest woman I know,” and went on to express, “I am beyond honoured to be your granddaughter and to be here as we lay you to rest.”
Morgan continued, “Raise a glass for a true Trini Queen,” which refers, of course, to their Trinidadian heritage. Noting that Forgenie was “the matriarch of our family,” she concluded with, “Love you grandma. Rest in power.”
Soaps.com extends sincere condolences to Mishael Morgan and her family on the loss of such a remarkable family member. Young & Restless co-stars who dropped their love and support on the post included, Tracey Bregman (Lauren), Lauralee Bell (Christine), and Kate Linder (Esther), as well as soap vet Tamara Braun (currently Ava, Days of our Lives).
Young and Restless spoilers indicate Mishael Morgan's character Amanda has revenge on her mind. What do you want to see next for Ms. Sinclair?
