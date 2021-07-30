Young & Restless’ Hunter King Finally Breaks Her Silence: ‘They Don’t Know… ’
Howard Wise/JPI
The Daytime Emmy winner spends some time having fun while away from the CBS soap.
Even though we’ve seen a few Instagram stories here and there, it’s been over a month since The Young and the Restless’ Hunter King (Summer) has posted any new photos on her social platform. But last night she turned up in a few fun shots.
King sat back-to-back on an orange couch with her gal pal amid the backdrop of a Central Perk café, which looks as though it was taken straight from the set of Friends — and her caption was as well! “Hey, don’t know, that we know, they know, we know.”
Anyone who watched the popular NBC sitcom will recall various times when the cast would uncover something about someone else then recite the quote.
Even though fans were treated to three cute photos, they were quick to hit the comment section for answers and turned the topic to her Young & Restless absence. Many wanted to know if she was leaving for good while others simply expressed how much they missed seeing her in Genoa City, and her co-star Eileen Davidson (Ashley) even gave a shout-out, “Miss you, Hunter!” However, vickig2992 made a very specific post about why King — and Summer — need to return: “Can you please get back to work and get rid of Tara!”
Yet still, King remains silent as to her show status…
More: Does Hunter King’s silence speak volumes?
What do you think? Do you want Summer back in town to bring down Tara and reunite with Kyle? Tell us your thoughts, and dream-return scenarios, in the section below.
To see more cute photos surrounding the daytime stars, view our gallery filled with updated shots of the actors with their real-life kids.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.