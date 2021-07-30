Jill Johnson/JPI

Soap vet admits of the dye job gone wrong, “Sometimes I get it right and other times I get it wrong.”

Young & Restless star Michelle Stafford isn’t afraid to, well, let her hair down with followers on social media. Known for candid photos and outtakes from her life with her kids and at work, in her most recent post she poked fun at herself — and her attempt to color her own hair at home. As anyone who’s tried it knows, it can be hit or miss.

Why would a daytime star be coloring her own hair? Stafford cited the kids being off school for the summer and the “very intense Covid protocols at work,” as the reasons she elected to take on the task without professional help. The ongoing restrictions on the Young & Restless set were also recently addressed by her co-worker when Jason Thompson (Billy) expressed frustration in a rant about the situation as it pertains to love scenes.

As for Stafford’s dye job, the star shared a photo that depicts a nice mix of highlights and lowlights with a curious patch that appears to be a slightly different hue than the rest, and digressed, “Ok… well sometimes I get it right and other times I get it wrong,” before stating the fairly obvious, “Did my color myself…as you can see. This is a wrong time.”

It’s actually not that bad, and kindly pal Finola Hughes, General Hospital’s Anna Devane, chimed in with some positivity in the comment section by assuring, “It kinda works.”

