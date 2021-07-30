Young & Restless Preview: Phyllis Turns to Eric Forrester for Help — Plus, Abby Tells Tessa That Mariah’s Not Coming Home
Eric makes another appearance and questions what Sally is up to now.
In the Young & Restless preview for the week of August 2 – 6, are Ashland and Victoria headed for a quickie wedding? Read on for the scoop!
Phyllis has made no secret of the fact that she doesn’t like Sally or Tara, and suspects them of driving Summer away from town and Kyle. Exposing them has proved difficult though, and even Kyle has warned Phyllis to back off Tara. That’s probably why Phyllis turns to Eric Forrester, who wonders what trouble Sally has been causing now. Will he be able to provide her with the ammunition she needs?
Unbeknownst to Abby and Tessa, Mariah continues to be held hostage somewhere, and someone is sending vague text messages to her loved ones to try and keep them from suspecting something. However, the latest text has Abby thinking that Mariah has no plans of returning to town. As it begins to look more and more like Stich is somehow involved with Mariah’s disappearance, it begs the question as to why, and just what was is in the latest fake message from Mariah?
As Ashland and Victoria continue to finalize their companies’ merger, they plan a celebratory trip, which Ashland suggests could serve as their honeymoon. Could there be a wedding to celebrate coming up? And will Victoria manage to convince Ashland to seek out medical treatments to give them as much time together as possible?
Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out what Victor stops Adam from doing.
