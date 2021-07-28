Jill Johnson/JPI

The couple’s daughter has landed a plum part.

When Good Witch alum Bailee Madison was announced as one of the leads in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot, Original Sin, a whole lotta folks were excited — but none more so than her folks, The Young and the Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso and wife Kaitlin.

“So ready and so proud of you,” cheered Rey’s portrayer. “You are so deserving of this. Loved how beautifully this all unfolded.”

Mrs. V added: “Finally! The news is out! We have our very own pretty little liar. This girl, this show, this role, this journey. It’s going to be epic, and I am here for it, Bailee.

“I am proud of you every day because you have the most beautiful heart,” she went on, “but today I am absolutely overjoyed for you because you have worked hard for this, and it could not be more well-deserved.”

Madison’s mom was even at the ready to lend a hand whenever she had to set her emotions in motion on the set. “[I] can’t wait to pour all of my feelings into you whenever you are in need of some inspo,” she smiled. “Now excuse me while I go cry happy tears for my sissy and binge some Pretty Little Liars because this A thing has me all… ” Insert suspicious emoji here.

