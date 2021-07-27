John Paschal/JPI

From the store to setting up its new living quarters, the daytime actress shares a welcome home video.

Just when we thought The Young and the Restless’ Melissa Ordway (Abby) and her family couldn’t get any cuter, they turn around and… create the cutest video ever of their new family pet! The CBS soap opera actress gave fans a glimpse into their pet-buying adventure with an initial photo from inside their vehicle with her holding up a bag filled with water and a fish!

She shared, “Our newest family member,” and revealed the fish’s name via a hashtag #mickey.

Upon their arrival home, Ordway, along with her husband Justin Gaston and their daughters Olivia and Sophie, prepared their pet’s new home by filling up the fishbowl with blue rocks, a pineapple that looks as though it was taken straight from SpongeBob SquarePants and a Mickey Mouse figurine. After the little fish was placed into the bowl, Ordway’s daughter gave a thumbs up for a job well done!

We hope the family enjoys watching their pet swim around and in and out of its “pineapple under the sea!”

Not only has Ordway shown us how easy it is to set up a fishbowl, she also has some tips on how she gets that beautiful wavy hair we often see via her Genoa City character Abby.

