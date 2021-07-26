Jill Johnson/JPI

The soap vet, who grew up in foster care, shares her life-changing discovery.

While promoting her new film, Pureflix’s Birdie, which is now streaming, Young & Restless alum Victoria Rowell shared a touching personal reveal — last year she finally found out the identity of her biological father.

Describing the search as ‘exhausting’ and something she had to keep going back to, Rowell revealed she finally decided to hire a genealogist from Ancestry to locate her real father.

The actress and author spent 18 years in foster care, an experience that was the subject of her book, The Women Who Raised Me, and has often been reflected in her work. Young & Restless fans will remember that Drucilla and Neil took in Devon Hamilton, a teen who was living in dire straits, and fostered him, eventually adopting the young man and making him a permanent member of the family. Her latest film, Birdie, has Rowell playing a grandmother fighting to keep her grandchild out of the foster system.

Rowell describes her excitement at finding out last year that she had family in Washington DC and Maryland while she was directing for BET in the area, and arranging to meet with them. “We decided, ‘Covid, no Covid, we’ll social distance, but we have to see each other’.” She added, “It’s been a remarkable journey; I’m still on it. It’s been positive.”

We couldn’t be happier for Victoria Rowell. Check out the full video interview below for more on her life-changing discovery and her new flick!

Still miss Drucilla? Take a walk down memory lane as you peruse photos of the Winters and Barber families in the photo gallery below.

