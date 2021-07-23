CBS screenshot

A family reconnects in Italy, as Sally makes moves back home.

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of July 26 – 30, Mariah and Abby’s baby could be in grave danger! Read on for the spoilers!

While Chelsea is visiting Anita with Connor, Adam keeps his word to Chloe and welcomes her to her new job at Newman Media. But can he really trust Chloe not to turn on him? After all, she was willing to help Chelsea with her plan to frame him for trying to murder Rey. Although at the time, she didn’t know what she was doing. Still, when she learned the truth she did try and help Chelsea cover her tracks.

After their date, Sally asks Jack where the two of them stand moving forward. She feels they had a really good connection, but will Jack agree? Even if she manages to put him under her spell again, Sally has no idea that Phyllis is working to expose both her and Tara’s scheme to break up Summer and Kyle.

In Italy, Nikki takes a moment to visit Summer and asks if she’s really happy there. Will Summer confess that Tara forced her departure and breakup with Kyle?

Finally, it’s been weeks since anyone heard from Mariah aside from a few text messages. Stitch, who is back in town for an extended stay, offered to use his sleuthing skills to locate Mariah for Tessa and Abby. But given his interest in all things Mariah, could he already know where she is? In this promo, we finally learn that Mariah is being held hostage somewhere and begs to be released.

