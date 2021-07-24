ABC, Howard Wise/JPI

The soap-star couple gave a whole new meaning to the term “dog day afternoon.”

In the immortal words of 30 Rock‘s Liz Lemon, “I want to go to there.” Seriously, who wouldn‘t, after looking at the beautiful pictures that General Hospital leading man Chad Duell shared of a day on the lake with his fiancée, Young & Restless star Courtney Hope, and their adorable dogs?

Honestly, we’re not sure what looks more peaceful in the images — the impossibly pretty scenery or the actors who play Michael and Sally, respectively. Speaking of impossibly pretty, yeah, the duo are that, too. In fact, looking at a shot of her handsome honey, Hope couldn’t help but exclaim, “Ugh, you’re so handsome.”

When you’ve got it, you’ve got it. In a post of her own, the Bold & Beautiful alum confided that “shifting perspective is one of my favorite ways to evoke gratitude in its highest and purest form. Needless to say, I’m thankful for my little family.

“I took a brief breath mediation on this rock, opening my eyes to see the next four slides more clearly, vibrantly and lovingly,” she added. “I am so grateful for my ever-evolving connection to every living thing around me. It reminds me of the beauty and depth of this life. Keep exploring.”

