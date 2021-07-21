Sean Smith/JPI

There’s nothing like spending some time to pamper yourself with that sweet little mini-me in your life.

The Young and the Restless’ Mishael Morgan (Amanda) shared the cutest photo on her Instagram with her two-year-old little girl Naliyah. The smiling mother and daughter duo took some extra time out for a “hair-care day!”

While Morgan’s hair was in a wrap, Naliyah’s was all dolled up in foam curlers, to which the CBS soap star remarked, “Really curious what these curlers will do.”

Now that we’ve seen the before picture, we are left wanting a glimpse at the after results, which we are sure turned out to be just as adorable. Nonetheless, how could Morgan not show us what the curlers actually did to her daughter’s hair? Stay tuned, maybe she still will!

Speaking of adorable… back on July 1, Morgan celebrated Canada Day by posting another shot of Naliyah, her “Canadian princess,” sporting her country’s hallmark maple leaf.

The proud mom, who also shares another child with husband Navid, a son Niam, recently marked her birthday milestone in a very big way — by skydiving out of a plane, which she deemed “the most unforgettable birthday present ever!”

