Young & Restless’ Mishael Morgan Reveals Photos of ‘the Most Unforgettable Birthday Present Ever’ — That We Would Never, Ever Want (OMG!)
Sean Smith/JPI
Daytime star takes birthday celebrations to a whole new level — literally!
Talk about flying high on your birthday. That’s exactly what The Young and the Restless beauty Mishael Morgan (Amanda) did. The CBS soap actress turned 35 on Thursday, July 15, and celebrated by… jumping out of a plane! Just the thought makes us shiver — and not from the cold air whisking by at 120 miles per hour, which is the average speed of a freefall for tandem pair.
Morgan posted a collage of photos to give fans a glimpse into her “most unforgettable birthday present ever,” from first jumping out of the plane to shots on her way up with husband Navid to calmly floating through the air as if she didn’t have a worry in the world.
Props to the daytime star, she has more nerve than most!
The festivities didn’t stop there… Castmate Sean Dominic (Nate) posted a group photo from a birthday dinner, filled with “shenanigans,” over the weekend with friends, including Christel Khalil (Lily).
Allow us to close out the fun with a belated happy birthday shoutout to Morgan!
More: Big surprises ahead for Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores
Would you like to reach out to her with a message of your own? We can tell you how. Take a look through our gallery below featuring photos of 38 soap opera actors, including some of your favorite Young & Restless stars, as well as details as to how to receive a personalized message from each.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.