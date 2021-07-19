Howard Wise/JPI

As Melissa Claire Egan’s due date drew ever nearer, the mom-to-be was feeling the love — literally, at a celebration of her and husband Matt Katrosar’s imminent new addition. A few weeks after the event was held, the Young & Restless leading lady took to Instagram to thank her nearest and dearest “for throwing me the most perfect baby shower and most wonderful day last month.”

There was only one downside of the actress’ joyful photopalooza: “I can’t fit all the beautiful angels that showered us with love in 10 photos,” Chelsea’s portrayer said, “but you know how much I love you all.

“Thank you for being the best friends in the world,” she added, “and supporting us on our journey to get here!”

Perusing the scrapbook, Egan’s former All My Children castmate Alicia Minshew — Kendall to Egan’s Annie — called her pal a “gorgeous creature.”

“Such a light,” chimed in Rebecca Budig, formerly All My Children’s Greenlee. “Can’t wait to celebrate you again this week.”

The Young and Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) called Baby Boy Katrosar’s mom the “perfect girl.” Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, Days of Our Lives) described Egan as a “sweet angel mamma!” And All My Children alum Cameron Mathison (Ryan) simply posted a series of smiley-faced emojis with hearts for eyes — which, come to think of it, kinda nails the sweetness of the snaps.

