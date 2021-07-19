Jill Johnson/JPI

The actress pondered one of life’s big questions.

Over the weekend, Melissa Ordway posted a series of video clips above a caption that read: “If you saw a preview of your relationship before your first date, would you still go?” And when you pressed PLAY on the video… Well, let’s just say that the answer became clear: Yes, yes, a thousand times, yes!

In the scenes from the Young & Restless leading lady’s real life with husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and their girls, Olivia and Sophie, Abby’s portrayer is seen singing and dancing, living and loving. We know that no one’s marriage is perfect, but it sure looks like hers comes close.

To take a peek yourself, just press PLAY on the video below. Be forewarned, though; what you’ll see thereafter is likely to reduce you to a puddle of mush.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Ordway Gaston (@mel_ordway)

Ordway and Gaston met back in 2011 when they worked together on the movie Escapee. Four years after their 2012 wedding, the couple adopted daughter Olivia. Second child Sophia was an early Christmas present in 2017.

After watching Ordway’s video, follower ash.j.a_ remarked, “Clearly, you guys are couple goals.” While you ponder whether you and your mate are achieving those goals, stop off, why don’t you, at the photo gallery below. In it, you’ll find lovely photos of other Young & Restless stars and their real-life significant others.