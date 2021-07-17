Howard Wise/JPI

Jess Walton had a helluva stressful weekend.

Nobody was going to blame Jess Walton for not thinking to Instagram what was going on with her and her family on July 11; to put it mildly, she had a few other things on her mind. But a week later, the Young & Restless Emmy winner filled in her followers on the nerve-wracking incident through which they’d been.

“In the heat of the moment,” she wrote, “I forget to mention that last Sunday, we were evacuated from our home because of an approaching wildfire.”

More: Young & Restless star shares pics of his birthday girl

Yikes to the nth. Luckily, their haven remained untouched. “Four days later, after moving my husband and me and four dogs to a safe place, we are back home!” she continued. “Many thanks to Marcy, Ed, Dawn, Allison and Wade for their help in a scary moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Walton (@jesswaltonyr)

It was just this May that Jill’s portrayer revealed that husband John’s cancer had returned. “Our family is going through a very painful time,” she shared. “John has loved, protected and supported me, our family and our country all these years, and he has constantly helped those around him, both at home and all over the world.

“Please help us support him,” she added, “by sending him your love, your thoughts and your prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Walton (@jesswaltonyr)

Before you head off to read another article, stop by the below photo gallery that revisits some highlights of Walton’s memorable run as Young & Restless’ Jill.