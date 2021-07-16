Young & Restless Weekly Preview: With Rey Out of Town, Adam Makes an Admission to Sharon — Plus, Jack Surprises Sally With an Invitation!
Jack is just asking for more heartbreak at this point.
In the Young & Restless preview for the week of July 19 – 23, while the cats are away, the mice will play! Read on for the spoilers!
With Rey accompanying Chelsea and Connor out of town on a trip to visit Chelsea’s mother in the hospital, Adam appears to be wasting no time in trying to reconnect with Sharon. He lets his ex know that he’d be lying if he said he didn’t miss her. Didn’t Adam just resolve to become a better man, which in part included letting go of his particular obsession with the blonde?
Meanwhile, Sally continues to flirt with Jack and wonders if she and Jack are just friends, or if he’s building up the courage to ask her out again. Well, Jack shocks her when he does just that and invites her out on a date that very night. We’re going to guess the redhead will jump at the opportunity, but how long will it be before her latest schemes blow up in her face? Not only did she help Tara get rid of Summer, but we know, and Billy knows, that she’s the one who sent the video of Ashland verbally berating Tara to her, which Tara then leaked to the media!
Amanda’s family troubles seem to keep compounding. After Sutton threatened her, she went to Victor to apologize for wrongly assuming he had something to do with her father’s death. She admitted she suspects Sutton was to blame, and Victor immediately called up Sutton to discuss his Amanda problem. Could that be why Imani interrupts Amanda and Devon in a huff to inform her sister that they have a big problem? Or does it have to do with their defense strategy for their mother Naya?
Read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn which former couple take a walk down memory lane. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And be sure to browse the below photo gallery that celebrates daytimes hottest leading me.
