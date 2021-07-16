John Paschal/JPI

“What is happening?!” asked Rey’s portrayer.

The Fourth of July had already come and gone days go, but Jordi Vilasuso still had fireworks on the brain on July 14 — in particular, “this little firecracker,” he Instagrammed along with an adorable technicolor photo of birthday girl Everly, his younger daughter with wife Kaitlin Riley. (More photos follow if you click on the post below.)

“I remember when I turned 5!” the Young & Restless leading man exclaimed. “What is happening?!

“Everly, Evie, monkey… you bring us so much joy and keep us on our toes!” continued Rey’s portrayer. “We love you so much, and I am so grateful for the relationship you have with [your big sister] Riley.”

Heck, the actor, a veteran of Guiding Light, All My Children and Days of Our Lives, is thankful for the relationship that he has with his family, too. It inspires and elevates him. “You two and Mommy make me want to do so much better!” he wrote. “Thank you for your spirit and your tireless energy!

“Oh, and BTW,” he added, “I love holding your hand.”

All together now: Aww!