Whoa! Ahead of His Young & Restless Exit, Michael Mealor Unveils a New Look That’s Got Everyone Buzzing
CBS
It’s not for nothing that he captioned the pic with a bee emoji.
They say that change is good. And if they are right, Michael Mealor is undergoing a lot of good right about now. Only a day after he confirmed that he was leaving The Young and the Restless and his role of Kyle, he revealed that he’d also gotten his hair shorn off, leaving him with a spiffy buzzcut. You can take a gander below.
View this post on Instagram
As you would expect, the actor received rave reviews on his new look. How could he not, right? Short of putting a paper bag over his head, there would still be no disguising what a dreamboat he is. (And even then, there would still be those abs.)
More: A last-minute wedding for ‘Skyle’?
“Love it,” cheered Young & Restless castmate Jason Thompson (Billy), who’d inadvertently broken the news of Mealor’s exit. Bryton James (Devon) posted a double-bicep emoji, so we suppose that means he doesn’t just approve of the new ’do, he strongly approves.
Real-life buddy Josh Swickard (General Hospital protagonist Chase) told Mealor, “This looks fab.” And Michelle Stafford (Young & Restless’ Phyllis) exclaimed, “Superstar!” only a little while after sharing a post in appreciation of Mealor’s leading lady, her on-screen daughter, Hunter King (Summer).
While we count down to the unfortunate end to what the fan favorite called “a truly humbling and life-changing experience,” stop by the photo gallery below, which revisits other soap-star makeovers that made us do a double take.