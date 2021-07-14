As Young & Restless Fans Lament the End of ‘Skyle,’ Michelle Stafford Shares Her Appreciation for On-Screen Daughter Hunter King
Sean Smith/JPI
It’s not just viewers who are going to miss the couple — or their portrayers.
As fans of The Young and the Restless find ever more ways to lament the exits of Michael Mealor and Hunter King as Kyle and Summer, the actors’ colleagues are dealing with the backstage plot twist as well. For instance, on July 14, Michelle Stafford posted a sweet photo of herself with her on-screen daughter and captioned it “just a Hunter King appreciation post.”
If anyone would have a keen appreciation of her fellow Emmy winner, it would be Stafford. After all, she and King have been a mother/daughter act on screen since the latter made her debut as Nick and Phyllis’ SORAS’d little girl back in 2012.
Already, Jason Thompson, who plays Billy, has shared his regret that Mealor is leaving the show. In fact, he did so before Mealor had even announced his departure. “In true Chance Comm fashion,” Mealor joked, “Uncle Billy broke the news first. My time as we know it on The Young and the Restless is coming to a close.”
Thus far, leading lady King has remained mum on the subject. In fact, she hasn’t posted on Instagram in more than a month — and when she did, she was singing our siren song. “Did you say… tequila?” she captioned a picture that suggested life was a beach.
On your way to the comments to share your thoughts on Young & Restless’ latest cast changes and whether we’ll get a “Skyle” wedding before all is said and done, stop off at the below photo gallery, which fills in the blanks on who’s leaving — and who’s about to.