Young & Restless’ Jason Thompson Laments the Loss of a ‘Gem’ of a Castmate: ‘We Will Miss’ Michael Mealor
The Emmy winner seconded the emotion that had been expressed by so many of the CBS soap’s viewers.
Although Soap Opera Digest already reported that both Michael Mealor and Hunter King are leaving The Young and the Restless after contract negotiations stalled, we were still holding out hope that 11th-hour agreements could be reached. Alas, it doesn’t seem like that has happened, at least in Mealor’s case.
When a fan tweeted Jason Thompson that she was “really going to miss [him] and [Mealor] in scenes together,” adding a crying emoji to hint at just how much, the Emmy winner replied, “Me, too!
“Michael is a gem,” he added. “We will miss him.”
We all will. Not only do Mealor and King’s exits cut a supercouple-sized hole in the Genoa City canvas, they significantly diminish the show’s younger set — which is especially odd, considering the way soaps pursue a younger demographic with the same intensity that we do a bottle opener at wine o’clock.
Already, King has her next gig lined up. Even before the reported contract impasse, the Life in Pieces vet had signed on to star in the ABC comedy pilot Prospect, as a 19th-century schoolteacher who learns only after she’s moved to the frontier that her new students are unruly ranch hands, not cherubic children.
If all this talk of “Skyle” saying sayonara has got you bummed, (a) we don’t blame you, and (b), here’s a picture of Mealor and his adorable dog to cheer you up.
