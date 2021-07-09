CBS screenshot

The Newmans continue to do what they do best, engaging in in-fighting.

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of July 12 -16, Ashland and Victoria continue to make big waves through Genoa City. Read on for the spoilers!

Last week Chelsea was able to blackmail her way to a reunion with her son Conner, and later learned her mother was in the hospital with a fractured hip. She pleaded with Adam to be allowed to visit her, and take Connor. Victor meanwhile wanted Chelsea to know if she stopped playing by his rules, that he’d make sure she lost her son forever. It appears that Chelsea may be making her way out of Genoa City soon, but not before she scares the willies out of Sharon!

Victoria and Ashland merged in more ways than one as they finally made love. As Billy began to realize the news of Ashland’s terminal illness was true, he moved to make a pitch to buy Locke Communications… you know the company Ashland was going to merge with Newman. Well now it appears Victor has learned of his daughter’s plans, and he takes Nikki to task for keeping secrets from him! Perhaps she should remind her husband that he should take care of his own business with Adam and not worry about her and Victoria.

And finally, Victoria’s all smiles as Ashland tells Billy that he and Victoria are making a big announcement, which is of both a personal and business nature. Could a wedding be in their future? And will Victoria be able to convince Ashland to try treatments to prolong how long he has?

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn who Billy teams up with. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And be sure to browse the below photo gallery that celebrates Amelia Heinle’s anniversary as Victoria.

Video: Team_Shey/Twitter