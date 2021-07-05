Howard Wise/JPI

And you thought you had an interesting weekend.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, The Young and the Restless leading lady Amelia Heinle did something that alter ego Victoria rarely does: “Take a break,” she hashtagged her Instagram post.

Was it a break, though? The photo that the actress shared with her beloved four-legged family members Walter and Popo suggested that they were stuck between a rock and a…

Well, we couldn’t quite tell how big that drop was!

More: Our love story for Young & Restless’ Victoria

“Careful, sweets,” warned jyoung12512, channeling the inner mom in us all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Heinle (@ameliamheinle)

Of course, the actress isn’t the only one in a curious spot these days. On screen, Victoria is being tempted to mix business with pleasure with Ashland — a move we’ve only been advocating since… um, forever! Were they to “go there,” the CBS soap would not only have a new power couple on its hands, Billy’s hold on Victor and Nikki’s daughter might be broken. (And if that happened, the door could be left wide open, should he perish, for Stitch to swoop in and patch back together her broken heart.)

What do you think, Young & Restless fans? Should Victoria and Ashland seal not only the deal but the, ahem, deal?