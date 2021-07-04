Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI

Isabella, her mother wrote, makes her parents very proud.

When Isabella Hartley celebrated her birthday on July 3, mom Lindsay Korman Hartley found herself in awe — and, from the sounds of it, not for the first time. “This beautiful lady, inside and out, turns 17 today,” she Instagrammed along with a stunning photo of her and former husband Justin Hartley’s daughter. “She is smart, passionate, creative, caring and funny.”

Korman is well aware, too, that she and her ex — who fell for one another while playing Theresa and Fox on Passions — can’t take all the credit for the delightful person that Isabella is. “The truth is, yes, parents can work their hardest to raise the best child/children possible, but ultimately, it’s up to the kid to make the choices, the decisions that define them,” she noted. “So, thank you, Isabella, for pushing forward and being as wonderful as you are all on your own.

“You make us very proud!” she added. “I love you.”

In turn, Hartley, who’s gone from Revenge to The Young and the Restless (as Adam) to This Is Us, joined Korman in “wishing this kind and beautiful angel a very happy birthday! I’m so very proud of you!”

