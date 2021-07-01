John Paschal/JPI

A vacation off-the-grid and one big 40th birthday bash.

The Young and the Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) turned the big 4-0 earlier this month on June 15, and though he and his family were on vacation for the milestone event, his wife Kaitlin brought the memories front and center so fans could get a glimpse into the festivities. “40 has never looked so good, my love,” she posted on Instagram along with photos and a video. “It’s about time I share some memories of the most incredible vacay and it only seems appropriate to start with some favorites of Jordi’s 40th birthday celebration.”

Kaitlin used the hashtag #offthegrid and confessed, “Didn’t mean I didn’t still take 20,826 pictures.” The eight photos and one video featured family shots with their two daughters on the beach, various poses in front of beautiful tropical landscapes and a few solo ones of Vilasuso relaxing and enjoying some cocktails, as well as a video of the cake presentation and birthday serenade to follow.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to walk through your 30’s with you,” Kaitlin expressed. “I couldn’t have ever dreamed that this past decade would hold what it has. May the next 10 be as blessed as the last, mi amor!”

Vilasuso’s wife went on to warn that there would be more photo dumps to come and finished her heartfelt tribute with, “Thank you in advance for humoring me!”

Soaps.com sends the CBS soap star belated birthday wishes and, fun fact, he also happens to share the same day with fellow Young & Restless star Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and Days of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan (Eric)!

