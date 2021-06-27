CBS screenshot

It might not be over for Summer and Kyle after all.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 28 – July 2, Billy is dishing out some advice. Read on to find out the details.

Forced by Tara to call off her wedding to Kyle, convince him that they were over, and take the job in Italy, Summer again is forced to break Kyle’s heart to push him away. The worst part is, he doesn’t understand where this is coming from, though Summer’s mom Phyllis has her suspicions.

More: The Daytime Emmy Award winners’ list

In tears, Kyle begs Summer to rethink her decision and give them a chance, but in the preview, Summer explains she’s leaving him to live the life she wants. Well, not exactly! It’s more like she’s handing Kyle over to Tara, who wants her ex-lover back and to make a happy home for Harrison.

Kyle vows to fight for Summer, forcing her to get blunt with him. Later Kyle turns to Billy, who believes he still has a chance with Summer until that plane takes off for Italy. Will he take his uncle’s advice and do whatever it takes to keep Summer from leaving? Or will Tara get exactly what she’s hoping for?

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out Sally’s next move. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And be sure to browse the below photo gallery of summer soap-worthy books to binge

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube