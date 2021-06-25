CBS screenshot

Kyle fights for a future with Summer.

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of June 28 – July 2, bad news seems to be spreading like fire around Genoa City. Read on to find out what else is happening next week.

While the press can’t stop writing and gossiping about Ashland’s divorce, Billy couldn’t help but wonder why Victoria was spending so much time with Locke. Victoria proposed to Locke that they merge their businesses, and he accepted her proposal. However, a phone message leaves Ashland in shock and wondering how this could have happened. Has Ashland received an update about his health, or does this bit of news have to do with Tara and Harrison? Or could it be about Billy’s latest story?

More: Live blogging the Daytime Emmys

Speaking of Tara and Harrison, Tara used the threat of keeping Harrison from Kyle as a way to force Summer out of Kyle’s life and Genoa City. Summer reluctantly accepted the position at the fashion house in Italy and told Kyle it was over, which not only shocked him but their entire family as well. However, Kyle refuses to give up on the life they had planned, forcing Summer to get frank with him that they have no future.

After learning that her biological father Richard not only knew about her but also her twin Hilary, Amanda was further stunned to learn that shortly before his mysterious death he had talked to both Sutton and Naya! Amanda was convinced that Sutton had Richard murdered, but it was Naya who up and turned herself in to the police for Richard’s death. Now Amanda wants to know how her grandfather convinced his own daughter to take the fall for his crime. Something tells us Amanda still doesn’t have it all figured out and there is more to this mystery than she realizes.

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find who Kyle turns to for help. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And don’t miss the gallery of our dream Daytime Emmy winners.

Video: Team_Shey/Twitter