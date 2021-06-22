Howard Wise/JPI

Daytime actress honors a very special man and shares memories of their time together.

The Young and the Restless star Judith Chapman (Gloria) took to her official Facebook page last night to honor a friend who recently passed away. Geoffrey Martin-Cyr, a HR professional and NATAS® member and PR Consultant for the Daytime Emmys, lost his life following extreme heat exhaustion.

Of her dear friend Chapman shared one of her “favorite pictures” with Martin-Cyr during a past red carpet event. She went on to say how he had recently returned to the Los Angeles area and “of course, he wasted no time in coming to his beloved Palm Springs to bake in our desert sun.”

It was during that time, and the heat wave that consumed the area, when Martin-Cyr was sent to the ICU for extreme heat exhaustion. “He did not survive,” Chapman relayed.

The CBS soap opera actress talked about how Martin-Cyr had a “cheerful heart and a warm infectious smile,” no matter what “the cruel world threw at him.” Thinking back on some precious memories, Chapman revealed, “And when we met on his Palm Spring trips, he always presented me with a single flower.”

In closing out the tribute, the actress recalled just how much Martin-Cyr had been looking forward to this year’s Daytime Emmys red carpet event, which took place last weekend, and declared, “He loved his soaps!”

We send Chapman and Martin-Cyr’s family and friends our deepest condolences.

Sadly, we’ve had to say goodbye to others in the daytime world this year as well and we invite our readers to take this time to look back on their contributions to the industry in our photo gallery below.

