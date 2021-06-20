Howard Wise/JPI

Tara is coming out guns blazing and going after what she wants.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 21 – 25, Tara continues to make shocking demands of Summer. Read on to find out the details.

After Ashland broke the news that he was dying, and was going to begin making changes to his will, his soon-to-be ex-wife Tara wasted no time making plans of her own. Sally already laid the groundwork for her, convincing Eric Forrester to set up a job at a fashion house in Italy for Summer. Tara ordered Summer to take the job and move out of the country, otherwise, she would keep Kyle from ever seeing Harrison!

Now Summer is no pushover and refused to roll over for Tara now that she’s stopped pretending to be Miss Nice and has shown her true colors. She vowed to fight for Kyle and for Harrison. However Tara seems to have more aces up her sleeves, and in this latest teaser video she adds more to Summer’s to-do list. Namely, she wants her to cancel the wedding, call off the engagement and dump Kyle! Tara is positive she can easily get Kyle to fall back in love with her, and with Harrison as her secret weapon, it might not be that difficult!

Let us know if you think Tara will come out on top. Or could there be something else we don’t know about Tara? Is Harrison even Kyle’s son, or could she be conning him and the other Abbotts?

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who questions Amanda's relationship with Sutton.

Video: Young & Restless/Instagram