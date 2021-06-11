CBS screenshot

Amanda phones in a favor regarding her father.

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of June 14 – 18, Ashland and Victoria’s trip doesn’t go as planned. Read on to find out what else is happening next week.

Victoria and Ashland have been growing closer, and the revelation of Tara’s infidelity led them to bond even further over their past relationship troubles. After apparently softening and agreeing to share custody of Harrison with Tara and Kyle, Ashland was called to New York on business and invited Victoria to come along. However, don’t expect much romance! Next week Ashland reveals it was a doctor’s visit that he had to attend in New York, and after the appointment, he cryptically tells Victoria that it may be too late… for a lot of things. Was Ashland’s heart attack worse than everyone thought? Or is something else wrong with the business tycoon?

With Victoria in New York, Billy and Lily jumped at the chance to have the kids over to their new place for their first official sleepover. However little Johnny has a lot of questions for his dad’s new lady love and gets right to the point asking exactly what the details of their relationship are.

Amanda learned from PI Denise Tolliver that her father Richard had located her foster parents and even had an appointment to see her days before he was killed. When she proposed a new defense to her grandfather Sutton, he refused her strategy and began looking for a new lawyer. Amanda immediately began to wonder what her grandfather, her mother, and possibly even her half-sister Imani were hiding from her. Look for Amanda to make a call asking someone, who we are guessing is Denise, to solve her father’s murder once and for all. While Sutton may be innocent, could he be covering for the real killer?

Finally, Sally Spectra is stirring up trouble as usual. She’s been determined to get Summer out of Genoa City by lining up an amazing job she can’t say no to. The only problem? She’s going to need Eric Forrester’s help! Coming up, John McCook crosses over to Young & Restless from Bold & Beautiful.

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who provides Amanda with more information about her past.

