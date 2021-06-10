Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Gives a Sincere Shout-Out to an Especially Deserving Emmy Nominee: ‘… and I Can Tell You, She’s Overjoyed’
Howard Wise/JPI
Victor’s portrayer calls ’em like he sees ’em.
Ever since the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were announced, they’ve all but been the only thing anyone can talk about. Heck, even we did a special article in which we did our best Carnac the Magnificent and took a stab at predicting the winners.
On June 8, The Young and the Restless icon Eric Braeden spoke out about the nods that were given — and one in particular resonated with Victor’s real-life alter ego. “I want to congratulate Marla Adams for being nominated for an Emmy,” he tweeted. “She’s lived her life in showbiz, and I can tell you, she’s overjoyed by this nomination!”
When Braeden says that the actress who played Abbott family matriarch has paid her dues, he isn’t just whistling Dixie, either. Years — years and years, as a matter of fact — before she joined The Young and the Restless as Jack, Ashley and Traci’s mother, she was already a soap star (thanks to her role of Belle on The Secret Storm). She‘d also appeared on Broadway and in films like the classic Splendor in the Grass.
Mind you, by singling out Adams, Braeden didn’t mean to take anything away from any other nominees. “Of course, [Bryton James and Melissa Claire Egan, who play Devon and Chelsea, respectively] are very deserving of it as well,” he hastened to note, “but they are youngsters!”
I want to congratulate MARLA ADAMS for being nominated for an EMMY! She’s lived her life in show biz and I can tell you, she’s overjoyed by this nomination! Of course, BRIGHTON. & MISSY are very deserving of it as well, but they are youngsters!!
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) June 8, 2021
Before you bop away to read another article, stop off at the below photo gallery, which revisits highlights of Emmy victor Braeden’s incomparable run as The Mustache.