Will one of the men in the heroine’s life wake up and take action before it’s too late?

What’s a girl gotta do to find a little happiness in Genoa City? The Young and the Restless’ Elena Dawson would seem to have it all. She’s gorgeous, sweet, smart, funny… and yet she can’t catch a break in the romance department.

Which might explain why she’s considering leaving town.

After telling Nate that she’d gotten a job offer in Baltimore, Elena asked one very important question at the end of the episode airing June 8: “Can you think of any reason I should turn it down?” But in true soap cliffhanger style, we’re still waiting to hear what he says!

More than a few fans have speculated that Sarpy may be on her way out, based partially on the fact that she can currently be seen on the primetime sudser The Haves and the Have Nots. (Our sister site TVLine recapped the latest episode here.) What many don’t realize is that taping of that show’s final season wrapped over a year ago!

@_Brytni was amazing last night on Tyler Perry’s #HAHN Rianna was so good in these scenes with Benny and Candace👌🏽☺️😛💪🏽 can’t wait to see what happens next week with her and Benny😍 Get it B! 🖤 @OWNTV pic.twitter.com/Tp8FA6e95j — ᴇʟᴇɴᴀ ღ ᴅᴇᴠᴏɴ (@ElevonFans) June 9, 2021

But even as Young & Restless viewers have been dreading the idea of losing both Elena and her portrayer, Sarpy may have given them a bit of hope: While she hasn’t directly addressed the issue, she did retweet a fan when they reassured the audience that “Dr. Dawson is not going anywhere.”

When another follower asked how Nate would respond to Elena’s question, Sarpy’s reply was exactly the kind of tease you’d expect from a soap star.

You mighhhhht find out veryyyy sooooon 🤫 — Brytni (@_Brytni) June 9, 2021

Not soon enough for many fans, however, as we hear Elena and Nate’s conversation will not be picked up in the episode airing on Wednesday, June 9. While we wait to find out not only what Nate says but how it impacts Elena’s decision regarding the future, why not share your thoughts about the storyline in the comments section below? Then join us in revisiting the romance of Elena and Devon (who just happens to be played by Sarpy’s real-life love, Bryton James) in the gallery below?