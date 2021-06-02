Howard Wise/JPI

The Young & Restless star’s family made beautiful new memories together during a very difficult time.

We’ve had Young & Restless star Jess Walton in our thoughts since she revealed that sad news that her husband John’s cancer had returned, so it is with happiness that we report that the family, although going through such a challenging time right now, was able to create some beautiful new memories together. It seems Jess and John’s daughter Allison, who is a bit of a dead ringer for her famous mom, had a dream — a very special and long-standing dream — that they were able to make come true.

Jess took to social media to share the happy news that her daughter had gotten married, but that was only part of the dream. Walton explained, “Ever since my daughter Allison was a little girl she dreamed of having her dad walk her down the aisle.” She then shared a photo of John and Alison together in their wedding finery, and added, “This weekend she married a wonderful man and my husband John was able to give her away and make her dream come true ❤. Our hearts are full.”

We join Jess Walton’s Young & Restless colleagues in offering our heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds. Lauralee Bell (Christine) gushed, “This is beyond wonderful. Congratulations,” while Tracey Bregman (Lauren) stated, “So beautiful.” Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane), Beth Maitland (Traci), Christian LeBlanc (Michael) and Ashley Jones (Bridget, Bold & Beautiful) dropped hearts in the comments, Kate Linder sent her love, Michelle Stafford remarked, “Beautiful,” and Jessica Collin (ex-Avery) remarked, “This is beautiful Jess, thank you for sharing with all of us! Congratulations!!!” Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) also posted a message and said, “Congratulations! She is stunning!! Absolutely beautiful!!!”

