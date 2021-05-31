Monty Brinton/CBS

James was a driving force behind the Family Matters matriarch’s guest role.

Young & Restless fans are eagerly anticipating the daytime reunion of two of the stars of the late-eighties primetime sitcom, Family Matters, which kicks off when Telma Hopkins joins Bryton James on the soap beginning Tuesday, June 1. In a recent interview with ET Online, the former cast mates dished on their history and teased their upcoming scenes.

Not to be missed, the interview features adorable past clips of James as tot, Richie Crawford, and Hopkins as his onscreen mom, Rachel on Family Matters, which also featured Jaleel White as Steve Urkell and former Y&R actor Darius McCrary (Malcom Winters) as Eddie Winslow.

Bryton was just three years old when the hit comedy took off, and he and Hopkins laughingly recalled how he had to memorize everyone’s lines, since he was too young to read the scripts. Sounds like the perfect training for the challenge of learning soap scripts on a daily basis — no wonder he’s so good!

We also got some insight as to how the fun reunion came about when it was revealed that James may have played a pivotal role in Hopkins joining Young & Restless. He explained, “Ever since I found out that she was such a fan of the show, I was telling the writers and producers, ‘You guys have got to figure out a way to have her come on the show.’” Thankfully, they listened and made it happen!

The interview provided a sneak peek at their scenes on Young & Restless, which involve Hopkins’ Detective Denise Tolliver meeting with James’ Devon Hamilton and his lady love, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) to deliver shocking news related to the case Amanda’s been working on… which just happens to surround her newly-discovered biological family. We expect the bombshell to give more insight into the case and potentially to leave Amanda’s family in chaos.

But the teasing didn’t stop there, James and Hopkins were asked about the prospect of a Family Matters reunion down the road and seemed very optimistic. James concluded, “If the fans continue to say that they want it, eventually there’s going to be something.”

What do you think Det. Tolliver’s news will be? Let us know, but before you go, see photos of soap stars who made it big in movies and primetime… and then returned, in the gallery below.

