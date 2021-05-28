John Paschal/JPI

The CBS soap star and her family are going through a very painful time.

We wanted to take a moment today to send The Young and the Restless veteran actress Jess Walton (Jill) some extra thoughts and prayers. The CBS soap opera star opened up on Instagram to reveal something very personal about her husband John, who she’s shared a life with for 40 years.

“His cancer has returned and our family is going through a very painful time,” Walton began. “John has loved, protected and supported me, our family, and our country all these years and he has constantly helped those around him, both at home and all over the world.”

Her heartfelt message was accompanied by a photo of her, John and their family. “Please help us support him by sending him your love, your thoughts and your prayers,” she asked then thanked their “much loved friends” from “the bottom of my heart.”

More: Young General Hospital actress suffers major injuries

Fellow castmate Lauralee Bell (Christine) was the first to reply, “Sending lots of prayers and so much love,” followed by numerous fan responses.

Last month, Walton shared a photo of her handsome husband alongside a horse and gushed, “My cowboy.”

And another from years gone by with John and their son to celebrate Cole’s birthday. “I love you so much,” his mom stated, “and am so proud of the man that you’ve become!”

We will keep Walton and her family in our thoughts.

View another photo of the actress and her husband, along with other soap stars and their real-life spouses, in our photo gallery below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.