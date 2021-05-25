Aaron Montgomery/JPI

From daytime rocker to writer, direct and producer, the former soap heartthrob does it all.

We may not get to see The Young and the Restless favorite Danny Romalotti in Genoa City these days, but fans of Michael Damian have been able to view his work in various other outlets. Whether it be behind the camera as a director, writer or producer, he does it all — and has just confirmed an exciting new project ahead.

On the heels of our sister site, Variety’s exclusive report that Damian and his wife Janeen Damian will be making a holiday rom-com for Netflix starring Lindsay Lohan, the former CBS soap opera actor revealed, “Hey friends, it’s official.”

Hey friends, it’s official! Check it out! 🎥 ⛄️🎿 https://t.co/COrx7pelVU — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) May 24, 2021

The couple helped to co-write the untitled project, and while Janeen will serve as director, Michael will step in as producer. So, what can we expect from Lohan’s character?

The actress will play a spoiled hotel heiress, who, upon being newly engaged, is involved in a skiing accident that results in amnesia. When a blue-collar lodge owner takes her under his wing, she spends the days leading up to Christmas with him and his gifted daughter.

However, since production doesn’t begin until November, the movie won’t make it into the 2021 holiday line-up.

Earlier this year, we reported that fans had joined together in an attempt to get Hallmark to develop a sequel to Damian’s 2020 hit The Christmas Waltz, starring All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (Bianca). The actor replied to the outpour with enthusiasm and urged, “Let’s keep the push going!”

As always, we’ll keep readers updated on all of the latest developments surrounding Damian’s work. Would you like to see him back in daytime? We would! In fact, see where he rated in our gallery below featuring 25 photos of the greatest Young & Restless characters of all-time.

