John Paschal/JPI

Genoa City gathers to remember a father, a brother, and a friend.

This week Young & Restless airs a touching tribute to Neil Winters. Read on for details about the episode and to watch the promo.

In a previous promo for the week of May 24 – 28, Lily and Devon planned a tribute to Neil which they thought not only would he love, but so would a lot of other people. This Friday, May 28, their special event occurs as Neil’s family and friends come together to celebrate the second anniversary of his passing. Before the special day, be sure to look through a gallery of Neil Winters’ memories as we marked this somber occasion.

In the touching promo, Peter Bergman, who plays Jack Abbott and Neil’s good friend on the CBS soap opera, provides the voice-over as the camera pans on a memorial plaque dedicated to Neil. Grab yourself a tissue as the episode is sure to be filled with flashbacks, just like the one in the promo where Neil welcomed Devon to the family.

Let us know in the comments what your favorite memory of Neil Winters or his portrayer Kristoff St. John is. Then be sure to comment here, or in our daily recaps, your thoughts on this special episode.

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn who makes a confession to Devon. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And be sure to browse the below photo gallery celebrating soap stars and their brothers.

Video: The Young and the Restless/Instagram