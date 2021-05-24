Jill Johnson/JPI

As the anniversary of the Emmy winner’s debut rolled around, he took to Twitter to thank his supporters — and make one thing very clear.

As you’d expect, on what should have been a special occasion but kinda wasn’t — read why here — Young & Restless viewers made their displeasure at Paul’s continued absence from Genoa City known. Many also called for Doug Davidson to be rehired and returned to his rightful place front and center. “Not going to happen,” replied the actor. “But it was fabulous” while it lasted.

Not going to happen. But it was fabulous!! https://t.co/hd8e8KLuy8 — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) May 23, 2021

When a poster expressed outrage that people were congratulating Davidson when he hadn’t been on the CBS soap for ages, the fan favorite said simply, “Seriously. It has ended.”

Seriously. It has ended https://t.co/YUTRNYGKBi — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) May 23, 2021

But it sounded like he had been able to put the situation in perspective. “Honestly, gang, I had a fabulous run, and I have no regrets,” he wrote. “The Bells [who co-created Young & Restless and created Paul] were fabulous, and I am forever grateful to the family.

“In terms of the future, I am fine and happy, although I’d love to see my kids,” he added. “COVID has made that impossible. Soon, I hope. In closing, thank you so much.”

Honestly gang, I had a fabulous run and I have no regrets. The Bell’s were fabulous and I am forever grateful to the family. In terms of the future, I am fine and happy, although I’d love to see my kids. Covid has made that impossible. Soon I hope. In closing, thank you so much. — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) May 23, 2021

When a longtime viewer suggested that if anyone should have been written off, it should have been Rey, who in Paul’s absence has become Genoa City’s top cop, Davidson came to Jordi Vilasuso’s defense. “Naw. Don’t take it out on Rey,” he tweeted. “He’s an awesome guy in real life.”

Naw. Don’t take it out on Rey. He’s an awesome guy in real life https://t.co/xns4QA2op1 — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) May 23, 2021

