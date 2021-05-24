Doug Davidson paul The Young & The Restless Fan Club Weekend - Doug Davidson Fan EventThe Sheraton Universal HotelUniversal City, CA8/14/15 © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com310-657-9661

As the anniversary of the Emmy winner’s debut rolled around, he took to Twitter to thank his supporters — and make one thing very clear.

As you’d expect, on what should have been a special occasion but kinda wasn’t — read why hereYoung & Restless viewers made their displeasure at Paul’s continued absence from Genoa City known. Many also called for Doug Davidson to be rehired and returned to his rightful place front and center. “Not going to happen,” replied the actor. “But it was fabulous” while it lasted.

When a poster expressed outrage that people were congratulating Davidson when he hadn’t been on the CBS soap for ages, the fan favorite said simply, “Seriously. It has ended.”

But it sounded like he had been able to put the situation in perspective. “Honestly, gang, I had a fabulous run, and I have no regrets,” he wrote. “The Bells [who co-created Young & Restless and created Paul] were fabulous, and I am forever grateful to the family.

“In terms of the future, I am fine and happy, although I’d love to see my kids,” he added. “COVID has made that impossible. Soon, I hope. In closing, thank you so much.”

When a longtime viewer suggested that if anyone should have been written off, it should have been Rey, who in Paul’s absence has become Genoa City’s top cop, Davidson came to Jordi Vilasuso’s defense. “Naw. Don’t take it out on Rey,” he tweeted. “He’s an awesome guy in real life.”

